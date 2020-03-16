LG V60 ThinQ launches this week starting at $799

LG made headlines last month when it debuted the new V60 ThinQ, complete with 8K video recording, 5G connectivity, and a dual-screen accessory. Today, LG let its carrier partners publish pricing and availability information. From what I’ve been able to gather, the phone will go on sale this week and start at around $799.

That’s if you buy from T-Mobile. According to the Uncarrier, it’ll sell the V60 for $799, or $33.34/month. If you want the dual screen accessory, you’ll have to shell out an extra $100 which is a bit of a bummer, especially since LG said it would be including the case with all V60s. I guess that pertains to unlocked models only?

Meanwhile, at Verizon, you can get the V60 for $949 which is significantly more expensive than T-Mobile. Granted, this is the only price Verizon will apply to the “LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW” since it comes with a dual screen case by default. I guess T-Mobile was just looking for a way to offer it for less, but who knows?

Finally, AT&T says the phone will launch on its network on March 20th (a.k.a. Friday), but it hasn’t published a price yet. I’ll update this article when they do.

T-Mobile and Verizon will also launch the V60 on March 20th. All three carriers will sell the V60 in Classy Blue and Classy White. I’m working on getting my hands on a review unit as I type this article so I’ll let you know when it’s in my pocket.

