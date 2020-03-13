Bill Gates is stepping down from Microsoft’s board

Bill Gates will forever go down in history as one of the greatest human beings to ever live. That’s just a fact. And today, we’re watching yet another chapter of his legacy at Microsoft come to a close. Today, Gates announced he would be stepping down from the board of Microsoft to focus more on his philanthropist endevours and further signal into the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“Microsoft Corp. today announced that Co-Founder and Technology Advisor Bill Gates stepped down from the company’s Board of Directors to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, development, education, and his increasing engagement in tackling climate change,” Microsoft said in a press release. “He will continue to serve as Technology Advisor to CEO Satya Nadella and other leaders in the company.”

That “Technology Advisor” role was the idea of current CEO Satya Nadella in order to increase Gates’ time and influence at Microsoft. It’s a bigger role than a board member, so when/if he steps away from that, it’ll be a much bigger deal. After all, it’s one of the final strings tying Gates to the company he founded back in 1975. From now on, though, he just won’t be making board-level decisions and instead focus on other aspects of his lilfe.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

