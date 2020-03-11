The OnePlus 7 Pro is back in stock at T-Mobile

A while ago, T-Mobile halted sales of the OnePlus 7 Pro and said it was no longer available for purchase. For a lot of consumers, that was fine. If you still wanted a OnePlus phone from T-Mobile, you had the OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro McLaren Edition to pick from. But for whatever reason, as spotted by 9to5Google, the 7 Pro is back at the Uncarrier at full retail price.

Right now, you can get the OnePlus 7 Pro for $699 through the Magenta carrier. I have a feeling this is due to remaining inventory T-Mobile had they wanna get rid of. Although, if I were them, I wouldn’t be charging full retail. Even OnePlus discounted the phone to $499.

Still, if you decide to buy the phone, you get a pretty great device for the money. There’s a 6.7-inch 90Hz display, a triple camera array, a Snapdragon 855 processor, a motorized selfie camera, a 4,000mAh battery, and timely updates with Android 10. While it isn’t the newest device, it’s still worth looking into if you’re on T-Mobile.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

