Microsoft might release the Surface Duo this summer

There’s a weird chance Microsoft will release the very first Surface phone almost six months ahead of schedule. Windows Central‘s Zac Bowden claims the Surface Duo will be released this summer ahead of its scheduled December 2020 launch time frame.

We last heard about the Duo at Microsoft’s fall hardware event where the company said the device would start shipping during the holiday season this year. Bowden reports the phone is ahead of its schedule and has a chance of being released in “limited quantities” some time this summer. The hardware has been finalized and the software is in good standing, according to the report. that means the phone might be ready for consumers much sooner than anyone originally thought.

In the report, some extra details surrounding the Surface Duo were published. For one, it’s been confirmed that every variant of the device will come with a Snapdragon 855 processor, last year’s top-of-the-line chipset. The base model will come with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. Android 10 will ship out of the box, and given the amount of work that’s likely gone into the software experience, I’d bet it’ll be quite the wait before Android 11 reaches the device.

Image: Microsoft

The device will also ship without 5G on board which might be a bigger deal than it sounds. If people are gonna use this phone for years on end, it would be nice to be able to connect to the latest network technology. Unfortunately, the Surface Duo will only ship with LTE. Perhaps down the road, Microsoft will introduce a 5G model. Who knows?

Microsoft might announce availability of the Surface Duo during its rumored spring hardware event this year. If it does, I’ll be covering all the details you need to know. Stay tuned.

