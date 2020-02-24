Huawei announces new MatePad Pro 5G with wireless charging, phone pairing, more

Today, Huawei announced its latest attempt at an Android-powered tablet. Called the MatePad Pro 5G, the device aims to directly compete with Apple’s iPad Pro with a similar form factor, accessory line, and perks.

For starters, the MatePad Pro 5G has skinnier bezels than what’s on the iPad Pro. Huawei claims the device has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio which is quite impressive. The display measures in at 10.8-inches with a 2560×1600 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It features an OLED panel which is nice to see, but it lacks a fast refresh rate like what’s on Apple’s tablets.

Under the hood, Huawei packs the tablet with a Kirin 990 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. there’s also a sizable 7,250mAh battery.

This is where things start getting interesting. That battery inside the MatePad Pro 5G can be wireless charged, unlike the iPad Pro which only supports USB-C power delivery. What’s more, the MatePad charges wirelessly at 27W. Even better, it can wireless charge a second device thanks to reverse wireless charging at 7.5W.

You can also pair your phone to the MatePad Pro 5G and control it using Huawei’s mirroring software that’s been brought over from the company’s laptop line. This experience is powered by Android with EMUI on top. In case you’re wondering, no, you don’t get Google Play.

The MatePad Pro 5G is also compatible with Huawei’s new M-Pencil which wirelessly charges by being placed on top of the tablet magnetically, just like the Apple Pencil with the iPad Pro. The device also works with a Smart Keyboard that also attaches over magnets to the back of the tablet. the similarities pretty much stop there, though, since the MatePad Pro 5G also comes with a hole-punch selfie camera, a dual rear camera system, and 5G connectivity, three features not present on the iPad.

Also unlike the iPad, the MatePad Pro 5G won’t be sold in the U.S. Variants of the tablet will reach mainland China, the Asia Pacific region, EMEA, Latin America, Russia, and Japan. The tablet starts at €549 and goes up to €949. Meanwhile, the M-Pencil will run you €99, the Smart Keyboard €129, and the Folio Cover €39.

The MatePad Pro 5G launches this June.