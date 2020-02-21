Microsoft rolls out revamped iconography for Windows 10

For a while, Microsoft has been gradually rolling out parts of its new Fluent Design language to different aspects of Windows 10. This week, the company started rolling out its brand-new iconography for the OS which replaces most of the plain-jane white-on-a-blue-background icons with much more attractive alternatives. Granted, these aren’t drastically new icons in the sense you won’t be able to tell which app is which anymore by looking at their icons, but they are complete revamps of their old designs with more depth, saturation, and vibrancy.

You can check out most of the new icons for yourself here. Right now, some icons are rolling out to Release Preview users, while others are making their way to the Fast and Slow rings of Windows 10. Keep your eyes peeled for new icons hitting your desktop in the near future.

