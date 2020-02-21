Just admit the Razr’s broken, Motorola

This is kind of a plea to Motorola. This week, the company gave Input a statement regarding the publication’s weird incident where the top layer of the $1,500 Razr phone’s display was peeling off right at the crease. Instead of admitting it might have some sort of design flaw, Moto simply said the following:

“We have full confidence in razr’s display, and do not expect consumers to experience display peeling as a result of normal use. As part of its development process, razr underwent extreme temperature testing. As with any mobile phone, Motorola recommends not storing (e.g., in a car) your phone in temperatures below -4 degrees Fahrenheit and above 140 degrees Fahrenheit. If consumers experience device failure related to weather during normal use, and not as a result of abuse or misuse, it will be covered under our standard warranty. For more warranty information, please visit: www.motorola.com/device-legal.”

Input thought the problem was caused by a dramatic change in temperature, but Motorola won’t confirm that. A case can also be made to say the Razr just isn’t that durable, but Moto’s done so much “testing” with the Razr that it has nothing but confidence in the device.

On top of this, Motorola is stopping iFixit, a reputable third-party service who breaks down devices regularly, from doing a teardown of Input’s broken Razr. That’s really shady.

Look, I don’t care how confident you are in your phone. When it starts to break in the hands of paying customers, you admit there might be a problem with the initial batch of units. Every company is confident in their products, but that doesn’t mean they should let their ego get in the way of a great customer experience. It’d be so easy for Motorola to fix this, and I hope they do in the near future. But right now, the company’s in denial, and they better get their act straight.

Photo via: Raymond Wong / Input