Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip screen might be covered in glass, it might not be

Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone which retails for $1,380. One of the device’s biggest selling points is the fact that its inner screen is covered in glass, or as Samsung calls it, “Ultra Thing Glass.” Obviously, glass can’t necessarily bend the way it does on the Z Flip, so it was a mystery to basically everyone as to how Samsung was pulling it off. But even with the phone in the hands of reviewers and nerds on the internet, we still can’t figure out what this “glass” is made of.

Take JerryRigEverything for example. The Z Flip was put through his rigorous testing of scratches, bends, and heat as he tried to rip the foldable to shreds. It was during his scratch test, though, that showed the Z Flip’s “Ultra Thin Glass” was far less durable than the glass you typically find on smartphones.

After this discovery surfaced, Samsung issued the following statement.

“Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) to deliver a sleek, premium look and offer an immersive viewing experience,” a spokesperson said by email. “Samsung’s first-of-its-kind UTG technology is different from other Galaxy flagship devices. While the display does bend, it should be handled with care. Also, Galaxy Z Flip has a protective layer on top of the UTG similar to Galaxy Fold.”

This tells us that while there’s likely glass components in the screen, the mysterious “protective layer” might be the reason the Z Flip can pick up scratches so easily. Still, the scratches and scuffs JerryRigEverything put on the Z Flip’s display are pretty deep, so it isn’t clear exactly what strange material the screen’s cover is made of.

Is it glass? Is it plastic? Is it a blend of both? You tell me.