Samsung launches its second foldabe, the Galaxy Z Flip, for $1,380

After revealing the phone this past Tuesday at Unpacked 2020, Samsung has officially launched its second foldable phone known as the Galaxy Z Flip. This launch is in stark contrast to last year’s Galaxy Fold launch which was delayed all the way to September after a projected launch date in April. It was due to hardware issues, and it’s unclear if the Z Flip will suffer from similar problems.

The Z Flip is launching on Samsung’s website as a unlocked phone for $1,380. Best Buy is also selling it unlocked. Meanwhile, AT&T and Sprint have announced sales of the device for the same price, broken down into monthly payments.

If you missed it, the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 6.7-inch 2636×1080 Dynamic AMOLED folding display with Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass, a 1.1-inch 300×112 cover display, a Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, dual 12MP cameras (one standard, one ultra-wide), a 3,300mAh battery, wireless charging, and Android 10.

I have no idea what Samsung’s press deal is with the Galaxy Z Flip. They haven’t sent out review units yet, and I’ve heard a lot of reporters plan to just buy one so they have it. As tempted as I am, I won’t be buying one, but I will be waiting for Samsung to send over a unit in the future. I’ll let you know when I get one in the office.

