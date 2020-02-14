Apple now sells the 16-inch MacBook Pro through its refurbished store

Apple has started selling its new 16-inch MacBook Pro through its refurbished store. Historically, Apple’s refurbished store has been a great way to get its devices without paying such high prices, especially since refurbished items come with a fresh battery and one-year warranty. And now, if you’ve wanted a 16-inch MacBook Pro but its original price is too much for to afford, you can pick up a slightly used model straight from Apple.

Prices start out at $2,039 for the laptop which gets you a 2.6GHz six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The highest-end refurbished model I could find is the $3,819 model which gets you a 2.4GHz eight-core Intel Core i9, 32GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage.

You can check out the entire lineup of refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pros here.