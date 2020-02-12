Samsung cuts prices of Galaxy S10 series by $150

Samsung cuts prices of Galaxy S10 series by $150

When the Galaxy S20 series was announced yesterday, I probably wasn’t alone when I thought Samsung would just stop making the Galaxy S10. After all, the company’s been known to do that. But instead, the manufacturer says it’ll keep the entire S10 family in production, including the S10E, S10, and S10 Plus. The best part? All of their prices have been reduced.

Granted, it’s not much, but standing as a permanent change, the S10 is now $150 off. That makes the S10E $599, the standard S10 $749, and the S10 Plus $849. Those are still pretty high prices, but you will get decent phones in exchange, even if they have last year’s processor in them.

Deals, News, Phones

READ MORE

Samsung and Google partner for Duo, Live Caption, and 8K video on the Galaxy S20

Samsung and Google partner for Duo, Live Caption, and 8K video on the Galaxy S20

February 11, 2020
Samsung unveils Galaxy Buds Plus w/ longer battery life, better sound, Spotify, more

Samsung unveils Galaxy Buds Plus w/ longer battery life, better sound, Spotify, more

February 11, 2020
Samsung unveils Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra at Unpacked

Samsung unveils Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra at Unpacked

February 11, 2020
Samsung debuts Galaxy Z Flip, its latest foldable

Samsung debuts Galaxy Z Flip, its latest foldable

February 11, 2020
Google Pixel phones might get an ‘Ultra Low power mode’ in the future

Google Pixel phones might get an ‘Ultra Low power mode’ in the future

February 11, 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2020 Matridox - WordPress Theme : By Sparkle Themes

%d bloggers like this: