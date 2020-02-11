Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event

This afternoon on the East coast and right before noon on the West, Samsung will be hosting its annual Unpacked event which is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT in San Francisco. As usual, the company will be showing off its latest entries in its Galaxy S flagship series, and it’ll also show off a new foldable along with upgraded earbuds.

And, of course, we’re expecting some surprises along the way.

If you want to watch the event unfold live, you can click here to visit Samsung’s website. There, the company has a live stream set up. I don’t know if they’re doing a public one on YouTube, but if they do, I’ll be sure to embed it below.

Stay tuned to the website, folks. I’ve got plenty of coverage coming soon.