Apple's first quarter earnings for 2020 are in, and they set a new record

Apple published their fiscal Q1 2020 earnings yesterday, and CEO Tim Cook was quick to tout how the company has generated more revenue in this quarter than any other fiscal quarter for the company, setting a new personal record. Numbers-wise, we’re looking at earnings of $4.99/share and revenue of $91.8 billion. On average, Apple was taking in about $1 billion a day, which is insane.

Apple has to thank, in part, the iPhone 11 family. The new camera systems, battery improvements, and faster charging seems to be the perfect recipe for higher consumer demand. Of course, the Wearables and Services divisions of Apple Inc. also saw tremendous gains, specifically in the former thanks to AirPods and the $199 Apple Watch Series 3.

Meanwhile, Services are up 17 percent year-over-year thanks to Apple TV Plus.

If there’s one takeaway from all this, it’s the fact Apple is starting to get back in its groove. For years, the iPhone wasn’t doing as well as the company had hoped, despite some pretty big sales numbers surrounding big-time launches like the iPhone X. With the iPhone 11, Apple started listening to customers more than they ever have, and it’s starting to pay off.

Apple rolls out iOS 13.3.1 w/ performance improvements and bug fixes for Screen Time and Mail

In other Apple news, the company has just started rolling out iOS 13.3.1 which includes further performance improvements to polish some of the software’s rough edges. It also fixes a couple of bugs inside both Screen Time and Mail. It also adds supported Indian English with Siri on the HomePod.

With this software release, Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and macOS Catalina 10.15.3. All four updates are available for free through your devices’ Settings apps.

Powerbeats 4 icon appears in iOS 13.3.1 code

Speaking of iOS 13.3.1, an unreleased pair of Beats headphones has appeared in the software. MacRumors was able to spot an icon depicting the Powerbeats 4 which share design cues between both the Powerbeats Pro and Powerbeats 3. They wrap around your ear for a more secure fit, but it looks like they’ll still connect to a wire around your neck, unlike the truly wireless Powerbeats Pro.

It isn’t clear when these headphones might arrive, but we’ll likely know more about them in the coming weeks and months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaks completely out in new renders

I won’t go too far into this story since I have a blog post up about it, but Samsung’s next foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip, has completely leaked out thanks to some official-looking renders. We get glimpses at the inner display, the outer 1.06-inch display, the hinge, the side-mounted fingerprint reader, and more. You can click here for photos and more info.

Motorola will announce a new flagship phone at MWC 2020

Finally, Motorola will supposedly unveil a new Snapdragon 865-powered flagship phone at Mobile World Congress next month in Barcelona. Android Headlines is reporting the phone will debut right before MWC 2020 kicks off on February 23rd. Rumors suggest the phone will come with 12GB of RAM and Android 10 along with the flagship 865 processor. Again, I have more details on the website, but I’d like to remind you that I’m absolutely pumped. I can’t wait to see what Moto has up its sleeve.

[From the January 29th, 2020 Wiretapped newsletter.]

