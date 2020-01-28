Motorola is announcing a flagship phone with a Snapdragon 865 at MWC 2020

It’s been almost three years since Motorola has announced a proper flagship smartphone. It did just unveil the $1,500 Razr foldable which went up for pre-order over the weekend, but that phone has specs geared toward the mid-range segment of the market, so it isn’t fair to call it, say, a Galaxy S20 competitor.

That being said, that’s all about to change as early as next month. Android Headlines reports Motorola will be unveiling a proper flagship during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 23rd at 7 p.m. CEST.

Rumors point to this device being the mysterious Edge+ smartphone which will make its way to Verizon in the U.S., although it’s unclear if that’s the only carrier that will sell it. The phone will come with a Snapdragon 865 processor, potentially 12GB of RAM, and Android 10 out of the box.

I wanna see Motorola succeed in the flagship space again.

Last month, Motorola confirmed it would begin making flagships again, and MWC 2020 will serve as a huge comeback opportunity for the company. Like I said, they haven’t put out a proper flagship in almost three years, and the last one they did wasn’t all that great. Regardless of its feature set, I hope this new flagship does well. I want to see Moto get back into the swing of things and be one of those companies you can’t help but consider buying from if you’re in the market for a flagship.

I think they could do it, they just have to check a lot of boxes. Good cameras, good battery life, and good software are a few places to start. And even if some of these areas are more lackluster than passable, if they price the phone around $700 like OnePlus does, they might have a hit on their hands. I mean, an 865 with 12GB of RAM running Android 10 has to be a screamer, right?

We should know more about this mysterious phone in the coming weeks leading up to MWC.