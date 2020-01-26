Motorola Razr foldable is now available to pre-order for $1,499.99

Late last year, Motorola debuted a rebooted Razr phone with a foldable screen, higher-end specs, and a ton of nostalgia for $1,499.99. Now, that phone is available for pre-order after a delay motivated by high demand.

Keep in mind: the Razr only works on Verizon.

The phone is available through Motorola’s website, Verizon, and Walmart for $1,500. It only comes in black with 128GB of storage. Those two details aren’t that big a deal when you consider the only carrier you can use the phone on is Verizon. And without a physical SIM slot (the Razr only operates with an eSIM), there’s a chance the foldable may never get unlocked to use on AT&T or T-Mobile.

That being said, Motorola doesn’t plan to sell many of these phones anyway, as evident by the delay to produce more units. It’s price is crazy, it works on one carrier, and it’s bound to have some quirks. It’s an ice breaker to get more people used to foldables and push the industry further. And it seems like a good start.

I’ll let you know when I get my hands on a Razr.