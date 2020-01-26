Motorola has a phone with a stylus coming soon, according to leak

Motorola will likely take on the low-to-mid-range part of the smartphone market with a phone that comes with a stylus. This is according to a new leak out of Evan Blass via Twitter. The phone in question doesn’t have a name yet, but it does have a modern design with tiny bezels, a hole-punch selfie camera, and what appears to be a plastic pen.

The phone that comes to mind when looking at the image above is obviously the Galaxy Note. After all, Samsung has done a good job with associating any phone with a stylus with the Note line. But Moto’s handset will likely take on the mid-range segment of the market, and that means it’ll go head to head with LG’s Stylo phones which typically retail for under $200. It’s even clearer this will be the case when you consider that this stylus looks like nothing special. You’ll be able to tap on the screen, but that’ll probably be it.

That being said, Motorola could surprise us with a $600 price tag and decent specs, but that seems unlikely. I really don’t know anything about this phone other than the way it looks, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for a potential release date in order to learn more. The phone lists a date of April 3rd, so that might be when it comes out, but it’s too early to tell.