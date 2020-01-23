Google is hosting I/O 2020 on May 12th in Mountain View

In recent years, Google has had fun revealing what the dates of its annual I/O developer conference would be. They usually come in some sort of puzzle, and this year was no different. Fans were treated to a puzzle where they had to restore a virtual financial satellite system, with its constellation revealing when I/O would be held. It never takes long for nerds on the internet to figure out a puzzle, so despite the game going up this afternoon, we already know when I/O will be hosted.

According to the “constellation,” I/O 2020 will be held between May 12th and 14th. The 12th will likely be keynote day where Google will unveil Android 11 and the Pixel 4a. CEO Sundar Pichai later confirmed on Twitter that the event would be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre once again.

Cosmos aligned. We'll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020

Previously, if you were excited for I/O, you wanted to see what the future of Android and its development would be. But recently, we’ve been getting a lot more consumer-y announcements like fresh hardware, Google Assistant upgrades, and smart home advancements. I/O isn’t just about nerding out about the latest programming language. Not that it ever was, but over the years, it’s become a lot more friendly to average, ordinary Joes and Janes.

Me? I’m pretty pumped for I/O 2020, if only for Android 11. And yes, I wanna see the Pixel 4a, too, just not as much as Android 11 and whatever crazy Google Assistant trick the company has up its sleeve.

I’ll have more to say in the months leading up to I/O in addition to coverage of the event itself.