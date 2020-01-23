Giveaway: Win a Lenovo Smart Display 7 from Matridox!

I’m happy to announce a new giveaway for Matridox readers. I’ve teamed up with Lenovo yet again, and this time around, we’re giving away a brand-new Lenovo Smart Display 7!

I just uploaded my review of this device which you can read here. It’s a great little smart display with good sound quality, the Google Assistant, and a nice 7-inch screen. It’s worth buying at $99, and it’s an even better deal getting it for free!

To enter, check out the widget below or click this link. Please note: this is a U.S. only giveaway. Entries open today, January 23rd, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET and close at midnight E.T. on February 6th, 2020.