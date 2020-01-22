Motorola's delayed Razr reboot finally goes up for pre-order January 26th

Motorola might have debuted its rebooted Razr smartphone in November, but that doesn’t mean we’ve heard much about the phone since. In fact, the last thing we heard was that there was so much excitement around the device, the company had to delay the release of the $1,500 foldable. That was pretty bad news, but today, the company is back with some good news: a new launch date.

According to Moto, the new Razr will go up for pre-order on January 26th, a month after it was originally supposed to be available. It’ll then launch on February 6th. The Razr will be sold through Verizon as the exclusive carrier, Walmart, and Motorola’s website.

The new Razr phone features a foldable 6.2-inch OLED display on the inside, a 2.7-inch OLED display on the front for checking notifications, a Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, an Adreno 616 GPU, a tiny 2,510mAh battery, a 16MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, a fingerprint reader, and one paint job: Noir Black.

I’m not gonna sit here and tell you those specs are worth $1,500. They’re just not. But you’re gonna pay for the design, one that’s iconic and totally futuristic. I’ll be doing everything in my power to get my hands on one of these, and I’m hoping I’ll have some hands-on coverage for you soon. Perhaps you should subscribe to my newsletter for updates. 😉