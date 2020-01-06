Look at this blazing red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

CES 2020 is underway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately, I don’t have boots on the ground this year, but I am reporting on some of the biggest stories out of the show here on Matridox. I’m also filling readers in on smaller stories in the Wiretapped newsletter which you can subscribe to here.

I wanted to take a minute here to appreciate the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook which was announced at the show. It has really high-end specs, a high-end price tag, and beautiful construction. Plus, it comes in this amazing, blazing red color which Samsung calls “Fiesta Red.” It also comes in boring silver, but who cares, amirite?

Below, I included a gallery of photos of the Fiesta Red Galaxy Chromebook. I also slotted in a spec sheet so you can get an idea of where this thing is positioned in the Chromebook market. It falls into the same “premium Chromebook” category as Google’s Pixelbook from 2017 with its slim design, powerful internals, and premium price tag. Speaking of which, the new Galaxy Chromebook will go for $999 and launch by the end of March.

“The notion that we do everything stationary at a desk is a thing of the past, and people need premium devices built for our new reality,” said Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America. “By offering a seamless, premium user experience, Galaxy Chromebook helps you effortlessly switch between streaming, creative projects, word processing, and more.”

“For years, students have come to love Chrome OS in classrooms around the world—but today, Chromebooks are being used for so much more, by the younger generation and working-professionals alike,” said Kan Liu, Senior Director of Product Management at Google. “As we see the demand for premium Chromebook experiences rise, we are investing more and more with partners like Samsung to build the next generation of flagship Chromebook product innovations and offerings.”





















Galaxy Chromebook Dimensions 302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9mm Weight 1.04kg OS Chrome OS Display 13.3” 4K AMOLED Display (3840×2160), Touch Screen CPU Intel® 10th generation Core™ Processor Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Memory Up to 16GB (LPDDR3) Storage Up to 1TB SSD WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Camera / Mic 1MP (Front), 8MP (on Keyboard deck)



Internal Digital Dual Array Mic + Mono Mic

Audio Stereo Speakers (2W x 2) Pen Built-In Pen Security Fingerprint Keyboard Backlit Material Aluminum Ports USB-C (2) | 3.5pi HP/Mic | UFS/MicroSD Combo Battery 49.2Wh (Typical)