CES 2020: HP updates its 15-inch Spectre x360 with improved design and specs

Last year at CES, HP unveiled a redesigned Spectre x360 with a much improved trackpad, slimmer bezels, and clever design features like an angled USB-C port. This year, the company’s 15-inch model gets the same treatment.
Don’t get it twisted, this isn’t an entirely new Spectre x360. But in terms of the 15-inch model, it is.
The 2020 Spectre x360 15 includes a 15.6-inch display with very minimal bezels while still keeping the OLED and 4K options available. Below the keyboard, you’ll find a trackpad with proper Windows Precision drivers that work way better than any drivers HP could dream of building. Under the hood, you get a 10th-gen six-core Intel Core i7 processor, discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics, and up to 17 hours of battery life.
The new model also gets a webcam kill switch to hide from hackers. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 support, a fingerprint reader, and a USB-C port on the back corner of the device for easy connections that don’t interrupt your precious desk space.
Overall, there isn’t a ton here we haven’t seen from HP before. It’s essentially last year’s Spectre x360 13 brought up to a 15.6-inch screen with some updated processors. It’s a big improvement over what we had before, but it’s nothing ground-breaking.
HP hasn’t said when the new Spectre x360 15 will launch or how much it’ll cost, but I’ll keep you posted in the Wiretapped newsletter when that information is available.
