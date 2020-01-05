Samsung has new phones, Apple gives AirPods emojis, and more [Wiretapped]

[From the January 5th, 2020 Wiretapped newsletter.]

I went to CES last year, marking my first time flying on an airplane and being in the western part of the country. I had a great time, but I learned quickly that the show itself is absolutely crazy with the amount of news that comes out of it. I’d witnessed this in years past, but you never really know how insane the Consumer Electronics Show is until you experience it first-hand.

I’m not there this year (I’m not really complaining, btw), but I do plan on covering a ton of topics in this newsletter throughout this week. But if I start covering CES tomorrow like I originally planned, there’s no way I’d get the chance to talk about the stories that have surfaced over the past couple of days.

That’s what this newsletter is for. I wanna give these headlines some publicity because I feel like you should know about them. Y’know, before the CES madness is underway.

SAMSUNG WILL UNVEIL GALAXY S11 ON FEB. 11TH IN SAN FRANCISCO

Right off the bat, last night at like 11 p.m. ET, Samsung sent out invitations to its annual Unpacked event scheduled for February 11th. At the event, we’re fully expecting the company to unveil its new flagship Galaxy S11 (or S20 – whatever they call it). We’ll also likely see a new foldable phone potentially called the Galaxy Fold 2. I’ve got more details on what to expect in my article linked here.

SAMSUNG’S GALAXY S10 LITE AND NOTE 10 LITE ARE OFFICIAL… AND NOT COMING TO U.S.

In other Samsung news, the company took the wraps off its new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite before CES could kick-off. Both phones sport LCD screens and lower-end processors than their higher-end counterparts, and they have some mighty interesting camera systems. Specs and feature breakdowns can be found here.

You may be wondering when you’ll be able to buy one of these phones, and I have some news for you: if you’re in the U.S., the answer is probably never. That’s because these phones aren’t intended for the U.S. market. We also don’t have any pricing, so we couldn’t even tell you what regions these phones might be sold in.

I’ll keep you posted on any developments.

APPLE INTRODUCES EMOJI ENGRAVING FOR AIRPODS

For years, Apple has offered the option to have products you buy engraved with custom sayings, your name, or whatever combination of letters and symbols you want. Now, you can have your AirPods engraved with emojis.

A set of 32 different emojis are available to be engraved on your AirPods through Apple’s website for free. Some options include a smiley face, the poop icon, a fist bump, a horse, a robot, and a star. If you’ve always wanted your AirPods to have a permanent emoji on them, now’s the time to buy.

PIXEL 4A MIGHT SHIP IN ONE SIZE AND COME IN BLUE

According to Dave2D on YouTube, Google might release its mid-range Pixel 4a in a new light blue color scheme. There hasn’t been a blue Pixel since 2016, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see them bring it back to life.

In addition, Dave2D also suggests the 4a will only come in one size with a screen around 5.8-inches. Traditionally, Pixel phones come in two sizes (one standard, one XL) so this rumor is a bit harder to believe. Still, it could happen, especially since we’re still about four months away from seeing the phone officially.

LG G9 LEAKS TO NO FANFARE

Finally, I’d like to mention the LG G9 has leaked in some new renders (via CashKaro). It looks just like an LG phone but with four cameras on the back. There’s still a notch, a headphone jack, and a flat screen. In other words, it’s pretty boring by 2020 standards. Expect this phone to come out by March or April.

I’m probably gonna wait a bit to send out tomorrow’s newsletter since most of the news will break after 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Stay tuned!

– Your pal, Max

LATEST POSTS

Get daily news updates like these in your inbox by subscribing to Wiretapped!

Subscribe By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with Matridox and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from MBEDDED Media. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time. Processing… It worked! Expect your first email soon. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.