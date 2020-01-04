Samsung will announce the Galaxy S11 on February 11th

As is common with tech news (and any news in general), there’s never any telling when it might break. When there’s big news that simply can’t wait to pop up in my Wiretapped newsletter, it gets a blog post just like this one. This weekend’s news is no exception as Samsung’s announcement date for its next flagship phone has leaked.

Max Weinbach, a reporter at XDA-Developers and Samsung fanboy extraordinaire, has shared a leaked promo video that Samsung will likely soon officially publish. The video confirms the announcement date for a device that’ll either be called the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S20. The date in question is February 11th, the day Unpacked 2020 will be held.

Samsung Unpacked leaked promo. Unpacked is confirmed for 2/11/20 pic.twitter.com/nQeT6i4aRp — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 4, 2020

Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Fold 2 on the way?

If you watch the promo, you’ll notice there are two objects that are under wraps. According to Weinbach, these objects might be hinting at the S11 and the new Galaxy Fold 2. The object on the left is apparently the camera module on the back of the S11, while the object on the right is the new foldable unfolding beneath the cover.

The square on the left is teasing the S20 camera setup. The square on the right is teasing the new Fold. https://t.co/MFhF3F5qB2 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 4, 2020

No time or location info… yet

Unfortunately, the promo video doesn’t tell us what time Unpacked will occur or where it’ll be held. Last year, it was in San Francisco, so there’s a good possibility that it’ll be out west instead of on the east coast like in years past. That being said, with the promo video surfacing now, it’s probable that Samsung will officially announce the event soon.

Galaxy S11: what do we know?

The Galaxy S11 is said to come with a similar design to the S10 from last year, but with even smaller bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera at the top. It’ll ship in two screen sizes: 6.7-inches and 6.9-inches. They’ll both include OLED panels and 120Hz refresh rates. An S11e is also expected with a 6.4-inch OLED 120Hz screen.

Under the hood, the S11 will come with the Snapdragon 865 processor, up to a 5,000mAh battery, and a penta camera system on the back in a gigantic square housing. Obviously, the phone will also come with Android 10 out of the box.

There’s no way we won’t see more leaks before February 11th, so make sure you subscribe to Wiretapped so you can stay on top of everything.

