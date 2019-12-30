Poll: What tech are you most excited to see in 2020?

by Max Buondonno

With every new year comes new technology, and 2020 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for the things we use every day. Phones, tablets, wearables, laptops, and smart home appliances will take their first steps into the new decade, and there’s no telling what companies have in store.

With that in mind, what tech are you most excited to see evolve in the new year and over the next decade? Are you most looking forward to the future of the smartphone, or do you think wearables will become more meaningful in our lives?

Sound off in the comments and vote in the poll below. I’d love to hear your thoughts.

Happy New Year, everyone!

