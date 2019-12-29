Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2018) review: a cautionary tale [Part 3]

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2018) $799 8 Display 9.0/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Software 7.5/10

















Battery 7.0/10

















Pros Fantastic display

Thin and light design

Excellent performance

USB-C!

Amazing speakers Cons Battery life could be better

iPadOS is good, but not great

High price tag, especially for cellular model

Welcome to part 3 of my iPad Pro review! In part 1, I published my thoughts on the exterior of the tablet, while part 2 was all about performance from specs to software to battery life. In this part, I’ll be giving my conclusion about the device and whether it’s a good buy.

Spoiler: it is.

Conclusion

Rumors are starting to ramp up around Apple’s next iPad Pro. In fact, new renders just leaked that hint at the tablet having three different cameras on the back, mimicking the iPhone 11 Pro.

Then there’s the inevitability that the new iPad Pro will have better performance, potentially better battery life, perhaps more storage, and improved Face ID.

That’s all great, but the question becomes whether waiting for all of that is worth not buying the current-gen iPad Pro.

To me, it’s not.

The 2018 iPad Pro is a fantastic tablet. There’s little wrong with the package as a whole. In fact, I don’t have any major problems with it at all. Apple really hit the nail on the head in this case.

But going into 2020, I can see how people might assume the iPad Pro isn’t worth buying anymore, especially since it’s a 2018 tablet.

“Oh, a new model is right around the corner, I’m not buying this almost two-year-old piece of technology!”

“Oh God, if I buy this, I won’t be able to say I have the ‘latest and greatest’ thing!”

“This iPad is gonna slow down! No way am I buying it – Max is nuts!”

Yeah, I get it. But hear me out.

Apple designed the iPad Pro to last you a while. That’s why it gave it a nice design, a processor that has years worth of headroom, and software support that’s bound to last until at least 2023. That’s a pretty sweet package, and it’s part of the reason why the company charges so much money for the device.

Right now, the 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB of storage is $799. opt for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model and you’re looking at $949. That’s the one I have, and I have to be honest: I’m not sure that I’d pay that price, only because it’s almost $1,000.

But let’s say you find the tablet on sale. If you can get it for $100 or $200 cheaper, I don’t see a reason why anyone should hesitate buying it. It’s such an amazing tablet, and it’s by far the best iPad Apple has ever produced. Honestly, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. That’s how integral it’s made itself in my daily routine.

I’m not gonna cop out and say “only buy the iPad Pro if it’s on sale”. If you can get it on sale, that’s great. But if you’re comfortable with paying full price, do that. I really don’t think you’ll regret it.

The 2020 iPad Pro will be “better” and “faster” and “the latest model” compared to the 2018 model, but by saying that, all you do is discredit the Pro for what it is today. It’s still a fantastic device, and it’s one I highly recommend buying.

Unless you’re on the fence about waiting for the new one to come out because you need an A13X processor and three rear cameras, I think you should just buy the 2018 iPad Pro, specifically the 11-inch model. It still feels like something you could release in 2020, let alone 2019. Just know that Apple will soon refresh it and your iPad will become “obsolete.” Don’t let that distract you from what an incredible device the current generation of the gadget is. Because at the end of the day, it’s still an absolute delight.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2018) review: a cautionary tale Read Part 1 Read Part 2