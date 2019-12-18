Samsung Galaxy Note 10 'Lite' has leaked [Wiretapped]

[From the December 18th, 2019 Wiretapped newsletter.]

Believe it or not, today marks one week from Christmas. I can’t believe how fast 2019 has flown by. It’s been an insane year, and it’s now starting to wrap up.

But it won’t wrap up without some new tech headlines!

Granted, there aren’t that many today. They’re all still worth noting, though, since they’re pretty interesting.

SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 10 ‘LITE’ LEAKS OUT IN NEW RENDERS

Samsung is always pumping out new phones, whether it be a new mid-ranger or a high-end flagship. According to new renders, it looks like one of the company’s next devices will strike balance somewhere in the middle.



In the renders (via WinFuture), what’s reported as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is shown off. It has a huge camera bump on the back with three sensors inside, while a very minute selfie shooter lives in a hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen. The entire device also looks simpler and friendlier compared to the standard Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. It isn’t clear when this device will come out, what kind of specs it’ll have, or what it’ll cost. That being said, now that we have renders, it probably won’t be too long before it goes official.

INSTAGRAM INTRODUCES NEW ‘LAYOUT’ FEATURE FOR STORIES

Instagram has announced it’s rolling out a new feature called Layout to its iOS and Android apps. Essentially, the app lets you create a collage of photos that can then be shared to your story. With the feature, you get a variety of layouts (hence the name) and can share up to six photos at once with the proper layout. It’s a super basic feature, but it’ll undoubtedly be popular. Every feature in Instagram is pretty popular anyway.

APPLE RELEASES FIRST IOS 13.3.1 BETA

Wrapping up today’s headlines, Apple has seeded the first beta of iOS 13.3.1 for testing on the iPhone. This update will include nothing more than simple bug fixes and performance improvements. Beta testers can also expect macOS Catalina 10.15.3, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1 to hit their devices.

See you tomorrow!

– Your pal, Max

LATEST POST

Get daily news updates like these in your inbox by subscribing to Wiretapped!

Subscribe By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with Matridox and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from MBEDDED Media. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time. Processing… It worked! Expect your first email soon. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.