Marques Brownlee finally reveals his middle name

by Max Buondonno

Marques Brownlee, the world’s most popular tech YouTuber, has reached 10,000,000 subscribers on YouTube. That’s an insane number. My hats off to you, good sir!

Everyone has been waiting for this day, but not for the reason you’d think. A while ago, Brownlee said he’d unveil what the “K” stood for in his infamous initials, “MKBHD,” when he reached 10 million subs. Now that that day’s here, Brownlee uploaded a video thanking everyone for following his throughout the years. And at the end of the video, he finally confirms what his middle name is.

Watch the video below.

About The Author

Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: