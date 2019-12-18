Marques Brownlee finally reveals his middle name

Marques Brownlee, the world’s most popular tech YouTuber, has reached 10,000,000 subscribers on YouTube. That’s an insane number. My hats off to you, good sir!

Everyone has been waiting for this day, but not for the reason you’d think. A while ago, Brownlee said he’d unveil what the “K” stood for in his infamous initials, “MKBHD,” when he reached 10 million subs. Now that that day’s here, Brownlee uploaded a video thanking everyone for following his throughout the years. And at the end of the video, he finally confirms what his middle name is.

Watch the video below.