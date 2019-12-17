The next Cadillac Escalade will have a massive 38-inch OLED display [Wiretapped]

[From the December 17th, 2019 Wiretapped newsletter.]

As odd as it sounds, there’s actually a fair bit of news to include in this newsletter. Instead of boring you with a lengthy intro, let’s dive right into the latest headlines.

Straight lines are so last year. Introducing the first curved OLED in the industry, with over 38” diagonal of total display on the 2021 #Cadillac #Escalade. First look February 2020, available late 2020. pic.twitter.com/AoW4SvXhYA — Cadillac (@Cadillac) December 16, 2019

THE 2021 CADILLAC ESCALADE HAS A 38-INCH OLED DISPLAY

Cadillac makes big, luxurious cars. To coincide with this philosophy, the company says it’ll be including the biggest screen ever in a mass-market vehicle with the 2021 Escalade.

According to Cadillac, that screen will measure 38-inches diagonally. It’ll use OLED technology and have a curve in order for drivers to see everything easier. It’ll have “twice the pixel density of a 4K television” and have deep blacks and the “largest color range available in the automotive industry.” All of this allows Cadillac to call the feature an industry-first, and they’re not lying. I’ve never seen anything quite like this before, and I’m looking forward to learning more about it when the company starts previewing it in February.

APPLE NEWS PARTNERS WITH ABC FOR 2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

Apple has announced its partnering with ABC News to deliver 2020 election coverage in the Apple News app. The deal allows the iPhone maker to access clips and livestreams of debates, general elections, presidential debates, and the inauguration in January 2021 and feature them in the News app. This comes after Apple and the Democratic National Committee announced a partnership to host the February 7th, 2020 debate in New Hampshire. It isn’t clear if Apple will only partner with ABC or if it intends to shake hands with the likes of other outlets such as Fox or NBC.

JBL MADE SOLAR-POWERED HEADPHONES

Tired of your headphones always running low on battery? Try JBL’s new Reflect Eternal headphones. They’re wireless headphones with full Alexa and Google Assistant support that come with solar panels to charge them on the go. According to JBL, just two and a half hours of sunlight can deliver “virtually unlimited playtime” between charges. That’s a pretty ambitious claim.

And who’s to say it’s true? After all, the Reflect Eternal headphones are just a crowdfunding project. JBL listed them on IndieGoGo for $99, and to be honest, I wouldn’t even think about buying them. If you want them, though, they’ll ship at some point around October 2020.

SAMSUNG IS NOW ROLLING OUT ANDROID 10 TO THE GALAXY S10 IN THE U.S.

If you own a Galaxy S10 and are located in the United States, today’s your lucky day. Samsung has begun rolling out Android 10 to the device through Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile. There are also reports of Xfinity Mobile customers receiving the update. Currently, AT&T has no information regarding an S10 update.

In case you’re curious, Android 10 brings a refreshed UI to the Galaxy S10 with a new gesture system, tweaks to notifications, better app management, and more.

APPLE ADDS $49.99/YEAR ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO ARCADE

Finally, if you have yet to subscribe to Apple Arcade, now’s a pretty good time to do so. Apple has just introduced a new $49.99/year annual plan that saves you about $10 when compared to the normal $4.99/month tier. The annual plan would certainly make for a nice gift this holiday season since your loved one would be prepaid for the next 12 months. It’s at least something to consider, especially if you still have shopping to do and are running low on gift ideas.



