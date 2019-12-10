Apple is now selling the Mac Pro and its matching Pro Display XDR

The day has finally come. After it was unveiled back at WWDC in June, Apple has finally started selling its new Mac Pro, complete with a cheese grater-esque design. The new computer replaces the previous trash can-esque Mac Pro that was popular over five years ago.

Nowadays, people have relied on Mac alternatives, and some have been satisfied with the iMac Pro for heavy tasks. But now, you can spend however much money you want and get a Mac Pro that’s much more modern, reliable, and modular.

When I say “however much money you want,” I mean it. The Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and goes all the way up to an eye-watering $53,247.98. Below, I’ve broken down each of these tiers of Mac Pro so you can see what you get when you spend both the minimum and maximum amount of money on this machine.

Mac Pro: $5,999

3.5GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor (turbo boost up to 4.0GHz)

32GB DDR4 ECC memory

Radeon Pro 580X graphics with 8GB of GDDR5 memory

256GB SSD storage

Stainless steel frame with feet

Magic Mouse 2

Mac Pro: $53,247.98

2.5GHz 28-core Intel Xeon W processor (turbo boost up to 4.4GHz): +$7,000

1.5TB DDR4 ECC memory: +$25,000

Two (2) Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics cards with 2x32GB HBM2 memory each: +$10,800

4TB SSD storage: +$1,400

Apple Afterburner card: +$2,000

Stainless steel frame with wheels: +$400

Magic Mouse 2 + Magic Trackpad 2: +$149

Final Cut Pro X: +$299

Logic Pro X: +$199

It’s important to note that the Mac Pro does not include a monitor no matter how much money you spend. That’s something Apple is glad to sell you separately.

To coincide with the machine, the iPhone maker has the Pro Display XDR, a super high-end monitor that no average consumer should ever buy. It costs $4,999 on its own and $5,998 if you want the stand. I still don’t know why Apple doesn’t sell the monitor and stand together, but I guess it’s for the same reasons Microsoft still doesn’t sell the Surface Pro bundled with the keyboard: money.

Oh, and by the way, the $4,999 Pro Display XDR goes up to $7,197 if you get it with nano-texture glass (+$1,000), the Pro Stand (+$999), and a VESA Mount Adapter (+$199). This means you could be paying $60,444.98 for a complete Mac Pro experience. That’s crazy.

Finally, if you’re looking for some early coverage of the device, iJustine, Jonathan Morrison from TLD Today, and Marques Brownlee (a.k.a. MKBHD) have videos. I embedded them below for quick reference.

Will you be buying a Mac Pro?