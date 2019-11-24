The laptops you should buy this holiday season

The holiday season is once again upon us, and for a couple of years, I’ve written up entire holiday gift guides to help you with your buying decisions. But not this year. This year, I thought it’d be cool to enlist the help of some of my tech friends who also happen to be some of your favorite creators.

Their names? Juan Carlos Bagnell (Some Gadget Guy), Hayato Huseman (Android Central), TK Bay, and Max Weinbach (XDA-Developers).

For this collaboration, I asked them to suggest a device from five categories that they think would make a great gift this holiday season. Of course, I also have my own recommendations, and over five different articles, you’ll get to read them all.

This article will focus on our favorite laptops. Laptops can be a scary buying category if you don’t know what you’re doing, so these suggestions should help relieve some pressure and make shopping for one much easier. Enjoy!

Juan Carlos Bagnell: Aorus 15 (RTX Edition)

Gigabyte’s premium label has been on a roll this year, with fantastic Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD products. The Aorus 15’s aesthetic still features some gamer eye candy, but arrives in a more sophisticated shell. It’s better able to blend in during meetings, and it’s plenty powerful to frag noobs at night. Top tier power, high refresh rate display, at $800 less than a MacBook Pro 16, and it has an SD card reader and ethernet jack built in.

Buy Aorus 15 (RTX Edition): starting at $1,549.99

Hayato Huseman: Apple MacBook Pro

Yep, the keyboard sucks, but the MacBook Pro is still great in most other regards. I live by Mac-exclusive apps like Final Cut Pro X and Logic every day.

Buy Apple MacBook Pro: starting at $1,299

Max Weinbach: Microsoft Surface Pro X

This laptop is thin, light, also a tablet, and absolutely amazing for everyone. It has incredible battery life and LTE support along with a stylus. This laptop works for anyone and everyone no matter what. It’s by far the best laptop to get over the holidays.

Buy Microsoft Surface Pro X: starting at $999

Me: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

I’ve been raving about this laptop on Twitter and I plan to rave about it in my full review. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga, at the moment, is my favorite laptop. It offers fantastic performance, a beautiful (and optional) 4K screen, a 2-in-1 form factor, a stylus, plenty of IO, and great construction. Battery life kinda sucks, but other than that, you get a great laptop for the money.

Buy Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: starting at $1,199