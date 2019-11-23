The tablets you should buy this holiday season

The holiday season is once again upon us, and for a couple of years, I’ve written up entire holiday gift guides to help you with your buying decisions. But not this year. This year, I thought it’d be cool to enlist the help of some of my tech friends who also happen to be some of your favorite creators.

Their names? Juan Carlos Bagnell (Some Gadget Guy), Hayato Huseman (Android Central), TK Bay, and Max Weinbach (XDA-Developers).

For this collaboration, I asked them to suggest a device from five categories that they think would make a great gift this holiday season. Of course, I also have my own recommendations, and over five different articles, you’ll get to read them all.

This article will focus on our favorite tablets. The lineup has a few different options that can be a perfect fit for anybody on your list. Enjoy!

Juan Carlos Bagnell: Apple iPad Pro

Apple seems to be the only company really taking tablets seriously. iPadOS fills in many of the gaps between a mobile OS and a desktop OS, and developers are supporting the platform with quality pro applications. The accessories are silly expensive. The dongles are depressing. But, comparing slate to slate to slate, you won’t do better until you move to a proper computer.

Buy Apple iPad Pro: starting at $799

Hayto Huseman: Microsoft Surface Pro X

I wish it had better app support, but I don’t know that I’ve ever been as enamored with a piece of hardware as much as with the Surface Pro X. Build quality is fantastic, the hinge works at any angle, and the stylus tucks right into the keyboard cover.

Buy Microsoft Surface Pro X: starting at $999

TK Bay: Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite

With smartphones getting bigger nowadays, tablets are becoming less and less common. The MediaPad M5 Lite is an affordable tablet with a great kid-friendly launcher for parents to feel comfortable giving their kids a tablet.it‘s affordable powerful and available in most online retailers.

Buy Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite: $299

Max Weinbach: Apple iPad (7th-gen)

There are few good tablets, all are from Apple. The iPad is the best value tablet that almost everyone would love to get.

Buy Apple iPad (7th-gen): starting at $329

Me: Apple iPad Pro 11-inch

Yeah, yeah, Juan said it first. But the 11-inch iPad Pro is a fantastic device. For me, it strikes a balance between being a traditional iPad and a computer-replacement wannabe (a.k.a. Apple’s vision for the iPad). It doesn’t try too hard to be a traditional iPad or your next laptop, and iPadOS makes the entire experience better. Plus, you get a killer screen, great battery life, and fabulous performance.

What more do you need?

Buy Apple iPad Pro 11-inch: starting at $799