Upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max leaks in new CAD renders

It was a matter of time. Apple’s upcoming flagship iPhone for 2020 has leaked in new CAD-based renders featured in EverythingApplePro’s new video. The renders are a product of a collaboration between the YouTuber and XDA-Developer‘s Max Weinbach who, as of late, has been on somewhat of a leaking spree. The new renders show us almost everything there is to know about the design of the upcoming smartphone, including just how different it’ll be compared to last year’s iPhone 11 series.

More specifically, the leaks take aim at the design of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the presumed successor to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. According to EAP and Weinbach, the phone will come with flat stainless steel sides that emulate the appearance of the iPad Pro and iPhone 4 from nine years ago. This design cue was rumored most recently in a Bloomberg report which claimed the iPhone would look more like the iPad than ever before this year.

With the flat sides, Apple will also flatten the glass on the front and back of the phone. The camera system is seeing a tweak with the sensors now laid out more like a stove instead of a “>” shape. The bottom right-hand corner of the camera housing is taken up by a LiDAR sensor which first debuted on this year’s iPad Pro. It looks like the iPhone 12 Pro series will be some of the best phones when it comes to AR performance.

Meanwhile, on the front of the device, there’s a large 6.7-inch OLED display. Unfortunately, these renders don’t depict the new notch which is assumed to shrink compared to last year. It isn’t clear just how small it will get, but we do know that the bezels around the screen will be getting around 40 percent smaller. That’s pretty significant given the fact the iPhone’s bezels right now are no nuisance whatsoever.

In addition, the renders published show off a repositioned SIM tray (it’s now on the left side opposed to the right), some new antenna designs for the 5G support, and what appears to be a Smart Connector of some sort. I’m a bit skeptical of that connector since we haven’t heard any rumors regarding the iPhone 12 series supporting one, but it may be just a matter of time until we know more. Stay tuned.

Rounding things off, Apple will be shaving down the thickness of the iPhone 12 Pro Max from 8.1 mm to 7.4 mm. Hopefully, this doesn’t mean battery life will be sacrificed. After all, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max have some of the best battery life of any iPhone. Here’s to hoping that trend continues come fall 2020.

We still have five months to go until this new iPhone along with its three counterparts (a smaller iPhone 12 Pro and two iPhone 12 variants) are unveiled. That gives leakers plenty of time to put stuff on the internet for us to discover. This should be a fun summer.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.