RIP: Apple officially kills the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with launch of new SE

Apple has officially killed the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus from 2017 with the launch of the new iPhone SE. The phones have seen two generations of iPhones surpass them, yet Apple decided to keep them both in the lineup. Now, though, there’s a much better version of the smaller iPhone 8 in the form of the new SE, and it doesn’t necessarily make sense to keep the almost three-year-old device in the availability department.

On the flip side, there’s now no way to buy a Plus-sized iPhone. I guess Apple assumes people who want a Plus-sized SE will go for the iPhone 11 which costs $300 more. But if you want a Plus-sized iPhone with a Touch ID sensor, you’re completely out of luck.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were the first iPhones to come with wireless charging. They shipped with the A11 Bionic processor and were the last flagship-level iPhones to come with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays. If you still want to buy one, you’ll have to look at other retailers. Apple doesn’t even have any refurbished models in stock.

When you settle down, pour one out for the iPhone 8 series. It’s always sad to see gadgets die.

