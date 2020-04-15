Apple unveils 2020 iPhone SE with 4.7-inch screen and A13 Bionic processor

Apple today unveiled its new 2020 iPhone SE, the company’s first successor to the iPhone SE from 2016. That device became incredibly popular for offering a compact form factor while still maintaining great performance and a good camera. The new iPhone SE takes things up a notch by improving the specs and design while still remaining extremely affordable.

Take one glance at the SE and you might think it’s the iPhone 8. That’s because Apple is using the same design for the SE with glass on the back and front and aluminum along the sides. It’s short, stocky, and perfect for one-handed use.

Because there’s glass on the back, the iPhone SE supports wireless charging. Meanwhile, the glass on the front covers a 4.7-inch Retina display with a resolution of 1334×750. It’s an LCD panel and will look identical to the one on the iPhone 8. It comes with Apple’s Haptic Touch, a replacement for 3D Touch which uses software and haptics to emulate force presses.

Below the screen is a fan favorite: Touch ID. For all of the sticklers who hate Face ID and refuse to give up an old iPhone 8 or 7 because they don’t wanna ditch their beloved fingerprint reader, the iPhone SE is for you.

Under the hood, you get the A13 Bionic processor (the same one in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro) along with 4GB of RAM. I don’t have an exact size for the battery yet, but Apple claims it can last all day. Unfortunately, if it’s the same size as the 8’s, I wouldn’t bank on that claim. That phone had some pretty weak stamina.

You also get Wi-Fi 6, dual SIM slots (one physical, one e-SIM), Gigabyte LTE, iOS 13, and IP67 certification.

On the back of the iPhone SE, Apple includes a single 12MP camera that’s identical to the main lenses on the iPhone 11 series. You don’t get an additional telephoto or ultra-wide sensor, but you do get software portrait mode and up to 4K 60fps video capture. The selfie camera weighs in at 7MP.

Apple includes stereo speakers on the iPhone SE like every other iPhone, and it charges over Lightning. The SE still ships with a 5W wall adapter which, while is unacceptable in 2020, can be slightly forgiven when you consider the price.

That price is $399. For $399, you get iPhone 11 specs in a 2017 iPhone design. That’s not a terrible deal, and I’m sure Apple will sell tons of these things.

The SE gets 64GB of storage for that $399. A step up to 128GB costs $449, while the 256GB model costs $549. It comes in three colors: black, white, and PRODUCT(RED). It goes up for preorder this Friday and will start shipping on April 24th.

