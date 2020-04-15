Apple is releasing its Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro early, starts shipping next week

Apple has decided to bump up the release of its new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro from May to next week. The company has placed the accessory on its online store as up for preorder. It’ll start shipping to customers next week, with most orders likely arriving by May 1st if placed this week.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Magic Keyboard is a separate first-party keyboard from Apple that does a lot of things different compared to the Smart Keyboard Folio. It adds a trackpad for cursor support in iPadOS 13.4, a new backlit keyboard with 1mm of travel, a dedicated USB-C port for charging in order to leave the port on your iPad free for accessories, and a magnetic flap that makes your iPad float when open. It looks really insane, and because I’m an idiot, I ordered one and will be reviewing it as soon as it comes in.

I have done it. pic.twitter.com/O6B8QWVkC1 — Max Buondonno (@LegendaryScoop) April 15, 2020

The Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro costs $299, while the 12.9-inch model costs $349. Both work with the latest iPad Pros in addition to the 2018 versions.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.