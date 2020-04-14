OnePlus 8 officially announced with slightly less impressive specs

OnePlus is unveiling a trio of new phones today, and one of them is the OnePlus 8. It’s slightly less impressive than the OnePlus 8 Pro which I dive into here, but it still looks like a pretty solid flagship.

For one, the design is nearly the same. You get the same sloping curves and shiny exterior as the 8 Pro, and both camera layouts (including the hole-punch cutout) are virtually identical. It weighs 180 grams and, according to OnePlus, is perfectly manageable. During today’s live stream, the company claimed the OnePlus 8 is the “compact” flagship phone people have been asking for.

I’d beg to differ. This phone has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 90hz display. that’s great, but it’s not compact. I understand holding a phone is part of the challenge, but a compact flagship should have a screen somewhere around 6.1-inches, not 6.55.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus 8 has a Snapdragon 865 processor, 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, up to 12GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and a 4,300mAh battery. Unfortunately, this phone doesn’t get wireless charging, but it does ship with Warp Charge 30T that can take your phone from 1% to 60% in a half hour.

On the back, OnePlus includes a triple camera system with a 48MP main lens, a 16MP ultra-wide, and a macro lens. There’s also a 16MP hole-punch selfie camera. The phone ships with OnePlus’ improved image processing, 4K 60fps video capture, and improved OIS.

For security, you get an in-display fingerprint reader and face unlock. The phone is powered by OxygenOS based on Android 10 which comes with a new dark theme, new dynamic wallpapers, Live Caption, Amazon Alexa compatibility, and more. Finally, the device ships with an alert slider, stereo speakers, and improved haptics.

OnePlus will be launching this phone via its website and T-Mobile. Surprisingly, the company will also be shipping a special version of the OnePlus 8 called the OnePlus 8 5GUW that’ll be sold through Verizon. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro will only be sold online.

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage option will cost $699 while the 12GB RAM/256GB storage tier will run for $799. The phone launches on April 29th.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.