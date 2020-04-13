Motorola will finally announce a flagship phone on April 22nd

Motorola will make its long-awaited return to the flagship smartphone market on April 22nd. The company sent out the tweet below that officially confirms it’ll reveal its newest flagship handset next week. The announcement will occur during an “E-vent” which will be live streamed at 11 a.m. CDT.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

Rumors point to Motorola introducing the Edge Plus smartphone as its new flagship. The phone will ship with a Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, a 108MP camera, 5G, Android 10, and a giant 5,170mAh battery. I’m super anxious to see if this phone is any good so be sure to stay tuned for a review.

