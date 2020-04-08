Samsung Galaxy Fold finally getting Android 10 in the U.S.

After initially releasing the update in France, Samsung has finally started rolling out Android 10 for its almost $2,000 Galaxy Fold in the United States. Max Weinbach, a now infamous leaker from XDA-Developers, received the update on his unlocked model. He shared the following screenshot on Twitter.

If you know Samsung, you know it’s their unlocked phones that typically get updated after its carrier phones. This time around, that’s not true. But because the unlocked Fold is already getting Android 10, it’s safe to say the AT&T version will also get the update sooner than later.

Android 10 on the Galaxy Fold gets you One UI 2 with a bunch of new refinements and features. The update also brings native support for foldables to the Galaxy Fold and should replace most of the work Samsung put into Android 9 Pie to make it work on such a unique form factor.

