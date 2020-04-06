Apple will manufacture one million face shields a week for medical staff

Apple is joining the growing list of companies who are manufacturing products to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s CEO Tim Cook announced in a Twitter video that the iPhone maker would begin manufacturing and shipping face shields for medial workers starting this week. The company has already sourced 20 million masks through its supply chain to be shipped out as well. Manufacturing will be taking place in both the U.S. and China.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

Cook said in the video Apple’s bringing together a number of its internal teams to get the job done. It’s already sent out a shipment of the masks to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley. Cook said the feedback from doctors was “very positive.” By the end of this week, Apple will have shipped out over a million shields.

With a growing need of more protection for those working to test potential COVID-19 patients, it’s good to see Apple join the cause. Cook said more of Apple’s coronavirus-centric plans will be announced in the future, so the buck likely won’t stop with shields.

