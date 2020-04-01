Spotify launches its kids app in the U.S.

Spotify has launched its dedicated kids app in the U.S., Canada, and France. Spotify Kids was originally exclusive to Ireland while still in beta, and despite still being in beta, it’s in a much more usable state.

Spotify Kids is basically Spotify Premium with a coat of paint over it. It’s designed for those with Spotify Family subscriptions in order to only highlight kid-friendly content. Spotify says there are over 8,000 songs, 60 hours of audiobooks, and plenty of lullabies. It’s the perfect version of Spotify to give your young children if you’re worried about them hearing or seeing something you don’t want them to come across.

Spotify Kids is available for iOS and Android now.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.