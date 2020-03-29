OnePlus 8: Thanks to leaks, we know (almost) everything

OnePlus isn’t releasing its new OnePlus 8 flagship smartphones until next month, but you can’t keep new smartphones a secret for very long. Leaks have pegged nearly every major smartphone launch in recent history, with companies like Google, Samsung, Huawei, and even Apple feeling the burn from the hot takes published about “NEW REPORTS” and “PRESS RENDER LEAKS.” Now, it’s OnePlus’ turn again, and this week alone has proven to leak about the same amount of information as you could get in a three-month span.

Specifically, a gigantic leak came from Ishan Agarwal on Twitter who posted screenshots of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro’s spec sheets. This revealed a number of details regarding both devices. Here’s a breakdown.

OnePlus 8 Pro

6.78-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display w/ hole-punch cutout

Snapdragon 865 5G

8GB or 12GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage

Quad camera system (Two 48MP lenses, one 8MP lens, one 5MP lens)

16MP selfie camera

4,510mAh battery w/ 30W Warp Charge 30T and 30W wireless charging

IP68 certification

OnePlus 8

6.55-inch Full HD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED display w/ hole-punch cutout

Snapdragon 865 5G

8GB or 12GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage

Triple camera system (One 48MP lens, one 16MP lens, one 2MP lens)

16MP selfie camera

4,300mAh battery w/ 30W Warp Charge 30T

No IP rating

Agarwal followed up with the following tweet that mentions a peak brightness for the OnePlus 8 Pro of 1,400 nits, improved haptics, a “Smoother & Faster” OxygenOS, and a more accurate display.

#OnePlus8Pro with 6.78" Super Fluid Curved 120hz Display is going to have more accurate colours than before. It will also feature an MEMC, HDR10+ (1400-nits) with always on 10bit HDR. OxygenOS will get even more Smoother & Faster, with more optimisations. Haptics 2.0 will be 👌! pic.twitter.com/yIpPbjP8Wi — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 28, 2020

OnePlus has also openly confirmed that an always-on display option will be shipping in the future for OxygenOS users. That means there’s a chance the feature will debut on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, although it isn’t clear yet.

Rounding things off, if the under-hood specs weren’t enough, the exterior of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have also leaked. iGeeksBlog and OnLeaks was able to snag the below render of the OnePlus 8 Pro in its green colorway. The camera system, hole-punch display, and profile of the device are among the most notable glimpses we get thanks to the render.

Just today, we got another round of leaked renders courtesy of Ishan Agarwal which show off the smaller OnePlus 8 in all three colorways, including “Interstellar Glow,” “Glacial Green,” and “Onyx Black.”

All in all, these leaks indicate that the OnePlus 8 series is right around the corner. It’s heavily rumored that they’ll be unveiled on April 15th, and if that rules out to be true, I’ll let you know. Until then, bask in the leaks above.

