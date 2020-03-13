OnePlus 8 leaks in the hands of Iron Man

Brand ambassadors are a common marketing tactic to quickly get people to like something you’re selling. “If you like this pop sensation, you’ll love our sparkling water!” Y’know, that kind of thing.

As it turns out, for the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus will be doing something similar involving one of the biggest movie stars on the planet: Robert Downey Jr.

Yes, folks. Literally Iron Man will be marketing the OnePlus 8 and/or 8 Pro. How do we know this? Leaked photos of Downey Jr. on set of a commercial for the device, as shared by various social media accounts including a fan account for the actor.







The images don’t show off the device a ton, but it’s clearly sitting in Robert’s left hand. You can see its triple-camera setup on the back and, in the color photo, a new copper-y color scheme. OnePlus has never shipped a phone in this finish before so it must be an exclusive for the OnePlus 8 series.

In addition, Max J reports the OnePlus 8 series will land on April 15th. With that launch date and these significant leaks surfacing, it’s clear that OnePlus’ next flagship phones are just around the corner. As always, I’ll let you know when there’s more to say about them.

