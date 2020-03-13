Apple will host WWDC 2020 as an online-only event

We all kind of knew this day was coming. Apple today confirmed it would be hosting its annual World Wide Developer Conference this year as an online-only event. The move is in clear response to coronavirus concerns which has affected Google I/O, Microsoft Build (read: The Verge), MWC 2020, and various other smaller events.

However, the news comes before Apple has ever officially acknowledged the existence of a WWDC for 2020. I mean, it would obviously happen anyway (when else would we see iOS 14 and watchOS 7?), but Apple hadn’t ever officially mentioned it, let alone announce its dates. The company’s website says it’ll occur in June just like every other WWDC, but we don’t get a specific timeline for when the “online experience” will occur.

Here’s how Apple is framing WWDC 2020 since it’s online-only this year.

This June, WWDC20 brings a completely new online experience to millions of talented and creative developers around the world. Join us for a fully packed program — including Keynote and sessions — to gain early access to the future of Apple platforms and engage with Apple engineers. Dive into an exciting learning experience and discover how to create your most innovative apps yet using the latest Apple technologies.

Apple is definitely trying to position WWDC 2020 as if it’s always been online-only. After all, they have a golden opportunity to do so since they never said an in-person event was happening. But it’s not hard to imagine that the company got relatively far with the planning of the in-person portion of the event before deciding to scrap it entirely.

Since no one bought tickets or got the opportunity the buy them, no refunds or exchanges will be in place. As far you know, WWDC 2020 has always been online-only and never was intended to be attended to.

Guess that’s that Apple “Magic” they’re always talking about.

