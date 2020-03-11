Samsung releases red Galaxy Buds Plus in the US

Samsung has introduced a new finish for its Galaxy Buds Plus that launched alongside the Galaxy S20 series. The finish is just called Red, but it’s a handsome red. It’s not too vibrant, it looks super sharp, and it’s paired to a case that has a black interior. They look super slick in these photos. Other than this color change, though, these are classic Galaxy Buds Plus.

Samsung has opened orders for red Galaxy Buds Pluses through its website along with Amazon and Best Buy. It isn’t clear when they’ll start shipping, but I assume it’s soon. They cost $149.99.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

