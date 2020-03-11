Google Pixel 4a leaks out in three billboard ads, courtesy of Evan Blass

Another day, another round of Pixel 4a leaks. This time around, we’re getting a peak at three different billboard ads featuring the phone Made by Google courtesy of Evan Blass, or @evleaks.

In the image, we get a glimpse at three different mock-ups of billboards for the Pixel 4a. All three show off the phone’s design almost in full, with the white and black models on display. Side note: the black one with the green power button is literally the color scheme of this website and I will be doing my very best to get my hands on this particular unit.

The billboards show the screen with its hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, while the back of the 4a is also in view with a relatively sizable camera bump and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. No specs are shown off (we already know those, anyway), but we do get confirmation that the phone will ship with the “new” Google Assistant on board.

Most importantly, the Pixel 4a is confirmed to cost $399 thanks to the ads. That’s a huge deal. At that price point, with the capabilities of a better Pixel 3a, there’s no way Google doesn’t sell a ton of these things. I’ll reserve judgment until it hits the market, but overall, this phone seems incredibly promising.

The Pixel 4a is expected to be unveiled in May around I/O 2020.

