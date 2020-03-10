Google Pixel 4a leaks in a hands-on video, as every Pixel does

It’s tradition for Google Pixel phones to suffer a significant amount of leaks before ever being announced, let along hitting the market. The latest victim to this trend is the Pixel 4a, Google’s next mid-range smartphone. The phone has surfaced in a new hands-on video (via TecnoLike Plus) that shows brief clips of the device in relatively quick succession.

It isn’t the most detailed video, mind you, but we do catch glimpses at the 4a from a few different angles. You can see the 5.81-inch Full HD+ LCD display with its hole-punch cutout front and center, while the back of a display makes an appearance in all of its fingerprint-smeared glory. Seriously, folks, I think this phone is gonna be a fingerprint magnet due to being made of smudgy plastic.

The video also confirms the phone ships with a Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 3,080mAh battery. It also comes with a single 12MP rear camera which should be fine for most people. I mean, it’s not like the secondary camera on the Pixel 4 does very much.

Rounding things off, of course, the Pixel 4a ships with Android 10 out of the box and will be upgradable to Android 11 when it’s released this summer.

While there’s not a ton to talk about (the phone is right there! Go look at it!), we now know its launch is inevitable. A lot of people are assuming it’ll debut at I/O 2020 since the original Pixel 3a launched at I/O 2019, but I’m not sure. Google had to cancel the in-person portion of I/O this year due to the coronavirus, so it isn’t clear if the company still intends to release the phone during the presumably live-streamed conference. I’ll let you know if I hear anything.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.