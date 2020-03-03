Kuo: Apple is working on six new mini LED devices, including a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro and new iPads

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with another research note, this time spotted by MacRumors. In the note, Kuo makes his latest set of predictions for the future of Apple’s device line. This time around, the conversation pertains to mini LED displays (basically better versions of OLED screens since they have individual back lights and no burn-in) that will soon begin shipping on a variety of new products.

For starters, there will be new Macs that use mini LED. According to Kuo, a new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro will include the technology alongside a refreshed 16-inch model. There will also reportedly be a new iMac Pro which hasn’t seen an upgrade since its debut in December 2017. Kuo isn’t able to say when the new MacBooks will start shipping, but the new iMac Pro will reportedly arrive in the fourth quarter of this year.

The second group of products that will get mini LED screens is Apple’s iPad line. Kuo says there will be new 10.2-inch, 7.9-inch, and 12.9-inch models that ship with the tech on board. That means there will be a refreshed baseline iPad at some point with mini LED, another upgraded iPad mini, and a second new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Rumors suggest a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an LCD screen will arrive this spring, so the mini LED iPad Pro will most likely serve as the very top of the line model you can buy. Yet again, shipping dates are pretty scarce in this case, but the 7.9-inch model should come out sometime in 2020 according to Kuo.

It’s important to mention that Kuo says production of these devices hasn’t been interrupted in any way due to the coronavirus which has been disrupting the tech industry for a number of weeks now. Apple is reportedly still on schedule with all of these devices and will roll them out on time.

All of the devices mentioned have never been officially acknowledged by Apple and should be taken with a grain of salt. That being said, Kuo’s track record is plausible, so there’s a good chance at least some of these device swill hit the market.

