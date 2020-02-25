Apple will reportedly release the first ARM-powered Macs next year

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with another report, this time through 9to5Mac. We’ve been waiting on pins and needles for the day Apple releases the first MacBook powered by an ARM processor, and according to Kuo, that day might soon come.



To be more specific, Kuo expects Apple to start shipping the first ARM-powered Macs in the next 12-18 months, which could mean we’ll see a MacBook with an ARM processor at a spring event in 2021. In case you’re curious, the ARM processor would be built by Apple and likely replicate the same benefits the iPad Pro gets thanks to the A12X Bionic. Perks include performance that tops some high-end Intel chips, long-lasting battery life, cooler operating temperatures, and a smaller overall size. Plus, it’ll be Apple’s own chip, so macOS could perform better than ever.



That being said, it isn’t clear what the future looks like for Intel-powered Macs. It’s highly likely they’ll remain in Apple’s lineup for years to come, but if the whole ARM-powered Mac thing goes well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the company migrate its PC lineup away from Intel in the distant future. Of course, these are ust meaningless predictions so take them with a grain of salt.



If you want something more concrete, though, I’d bet that an ARM-powered Mac comes next year.

Like this: Like Loading...