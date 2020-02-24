Realme unveils $600 X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865, 90Hz screen, and quad cameras

Today, Realme unveiled its latest flagship-on-a-budget smartphone called the X50 Pro 5G. The phone costs just around $600, but its specs don’t reflect that in any way.

On the front of the X50 Pro, Realme includes a 6.44-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It also sports a 90Hz refresh rate which is always nice to see. Rounding off the display is an in-screen fingerprint reader, a Gorilla Glass 5 cover, and a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout for the dual selfie cameras.

Under the hood, the X50 Pro 5G sports a Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and (obviously) 5G connectivity. Powering the device is a 4,200mAh battery which can be charged using the supplied 65W charger (there’s no wireless charging, though). The device also comes with a “vapor cooling system” which is supposed to keep the device cool during heavy operations.

To top off this impressive lists of specs is a quad camera array on the back of the X50 Pro 5G. You get a main 64MP lens paired with a 12MP telephoto, an 8MP ultra-wide, and an extra depth sensor. Like I mentioned, the front of the device houses dual selfie shooters with a 32MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens for groupies.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will launch in Spain, Europe, China, and India soon. While pricing isn’t finalized just yet, it’s expected to retail for between €550-650 (around $600-$700). That’s certainly not a bad price for the specs you get in exchange. The cameras and software experience will need to prove to be useful before any conclusions can be made about the device, but I can definitely see this phone serving as a highlight of the mid-range spectrum of the smartphone market.