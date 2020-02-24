Lenovo’s ThinkPad T series gets updated models with 10th-gen Intel processors

Lenovo’s most popular series of ThinkPads, the T series, is getting an upgrade. Today, the company unveiled its new T14, T14s, and T15 laptops that take previous versions of the machines and thrust them into 2020.

Design wise, the laptops have remained pretty much untouched. They still have sizable bezels around their screens, carbon fiber builds, and the same great keyboards. These laptops are designed to be mobile work stations, so they reflect a business-friendly aesthetic that’s rugged and industry-ready.

As for the specs, the T14 and T14s come with 14-inch screens while the T15 gets a 15.6-inch panel. All three are available with Full HD resolutions and up to 500 nits of brightness. The T14s and T15 get additional 4K IPS options with Dolby Vision along with touch input, while the T14 and T14s can ship with PrivacyGuards to prevent people from seeing what you’re doing when peaking over your shoulder.

Under the hood, the T series gets Intel’s latest 10th-generation processors, with top-tier models shipping with Intel Core i7 vPro chipsets. For the first time ever, Lenovo’s ThinkPad T14 and T14s are available with AMD’s Ryzen Pro 4000 mobile chipsets. It isn’t clear when the AMD models will start shipping, but I assume it’ll occur not long after the Intel units go on sale.

To pair with the processors, Lenovo includes Intel’s integrated graphics across the board. On the T14 and T15, you have the option of upgrading to Nvidia’s GeForce MX330 graphics. You can also configure the machines with up to 48GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and LTE connectivity. Both the T14s and T15 get 57Whr batteries, and the T14 gets a 50Whr cell.





Lenovo’s “Smarter Technology for All” initiative is affecting the new T series lineup of ThinkPads. That means these laptops get Modern Standby (essentially smartphone-esque standby functionality with an “always-on, always-connected” experience) and faster wake times with the ability to wake up your computer with your voice. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Audio speaker systems. All of these refinements should result in a more pleasant user experience across the board.

Rounding things off, the T series has an array of USB-C/USB-A/headphone jack/HDMI/microSD/security ports, jacks, and slots, while a fingerprint scanner provides easy log-ins so you can avoid using passwords.

The ThinkPad T14 starts at $849 while the T14s starts at $1,029. The T15 is a bit more costly at $1,079. All three machines will launch in the second quarter of 2020. More details and availability information should come soon.